Left Menu

Northeast Railway Services Suspended Due to Rising Water Levels

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended services in the Lumding-Badarpur division until June 1 due to elevated water levels in Barak and other rivers. Damaged tracks from cyclone Remal have been repaired, but water remains a threat. Heavy rainfall is predicted, which could worsen conditions.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:18 IST
Northeast Railway Services Suspended Due to Rising Water Levels
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train services in the Lumding-Badarpur division till June 1 following a spike in the water levels of Barak and other rivers, an official said on Thursday.

The damage to tracks caused by cyclone Remal in the New Haflong-Chandranathpur section under Lumding division, which connects Tripura, has been repaired, but the water level in Barak and other rivulets remain dangerously high posing threat to major railway bridges.

''Keeping all aspects in mind, train services in New Haflong-Chandranathpur section has been suspended till June 1,'' NFR's chief PRO Sabyasachi De told PTI over phone.

He said the IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for the next five days.

''If the region receives heavy rainfall as per IMD's bulletin, the situation will deteriorate further'', he said.

Responding to the disruption in railway services, Tripura's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said there was no need to panic due to sudden suspension of railway services in Badarpur-Lumding division.

The NFR has been working to clear debris from the tracks to resume train services between Badarpur and Lumding, Chowdhury said, adding he had talks with the general manager of NFR, who assured him of resumption of services within two to three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024