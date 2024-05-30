AFC and Alstom Partner to Advance MetroKin Rail Project in Kinshasa

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alstom, a pioneer in sustainable mobility, to advance the MetroKin rail project in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. This significant partnership was announced during the state visit of His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to France.

Project Overview

The MetroKin project, a mass transit system extending over 300km of railroad, aims to address critical transport infrastructure challenges in Kinshasa, Africa's most populous city. The project will be implemented in four phases, beginning with a 25km stretch from Kinshasa's central station to N’Djili International Airport, involving a complete upgrade of the existing railway.

AFC has committed an initial investment of US$3 million to advance the project development phase, leading to financial closure. As the Mandated Lead Arranger, AFC is spearheading this transformative urban project.

Alstom's Role

Alstom, bringing extensive experience from urban train systems in South Africa and projects like Dakar's express train and Abidjan's first metro line, will act as a strategic industrial partner. Alstom's involvement supports the broader goal of enhancing urban mobility across Africa, contributing significantly to Kinshasa's transit overhaul.

Addressing Transport Challenges

Kinshasa faces severe transport infrastructure issues, exacerbated by rapid population growth and inadequate development. The current transportation system meets less than half of the daily demand, as per the city's urban transport master plan. The MetroKin project aims to expand and modernize the rail network, improving connectivity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and cutting transportation times between the suburbs and the city center.

Key Statements

Amadou Wadda, Senior Director of Project Development & Technical Solutions at AFC, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are pleased to welcome a global institution of high repute like Alstom to the project. Their expertise will be crucial as we push forward with this project, which promises to reshape Kinshasa's economic landscape, create numerous jobs, and transform lives."

Erick Onepunga Yongo, Managing Director of MetroKin, highlighted the collaboration's significance: “Under the lead of AFC, with the support of Alstom and the Congolese government, the materialisation of this project becomes effective through the project company MetroKin.SA."

Bernard Peille, Managing Director at Alstom for Africa, reaffirmed Alstom's commitment: "Through our enhanced presence in the region, Alstom is committed to partnering with MetroKin to support the development of an effective mass urban transit solution for Kinshasa. We aim to contribute to the city's development ambitions by leveraging our global expertise and supporting its citizens in their mobility needs."

Next Steps

The project has achieved significant milestones, with Alstom joining at a crucial time as detailed technical designs are being finalized. The combined strengths and shared vision of AFC, MetroKin, and Alstom are set to ensure the successful completion of the development phase by the end of 2024.