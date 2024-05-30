Central Railway Initiates 63-Hour Mega Block for Platform Expansion

Central Railway will operate two mega blocks over a 63-hour period between Friday and Sunday during which 72 long distance and 930 suburban trains will remain cancelled, a senior official said on Thursday.

The mega blocks are in place to widen platforms 5 and 6 in Thane as well as to extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the official said.

''A total of 72 mail-express trains and 930 suburban trains on the main line and harbour corridors will remain cancelled between Friday and Sunday,'' said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Central Railway.

The railways appealed to citizens to travel only if necessary and asked undertakings like the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to operate additional bus services for the convenience of passengers.

In a release issued late Thursday evening, BEST said it plans to run 254 extra services on nine routes with 43 extra buses during the mega block period.

Due to the mega blocks, several mail-express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel and Nashik stations, officials said.

They said suburban services would not be affected much on Friday due to the widening of platforms at Thane but services are expected to take a significant hit on Saturday and Sunday.

''On the first day of the mega block, only long distance trains and 161 suburban services will remain cancelled. We have asked state and civic transport bodies to run extra bus services,'' Nila said.

According to Central Railway, a total of 930 suburban train services, comprising 161 on Friday, 534 on Saturday and 235 on Sunday, will be cancelled during the mega block at CSMT and Thane.

CR will short-terminate 444 suburban services, comprising seven on Friday, 306 on Saturday and 131 on Sunday, while 446 local train services, comprising 307 on Saturday and 139 on Sunday, will originate from various stations.

''There will be unavoidable cancellation of suburban trains. Hence, we request all the establishments to allow staff to work from home or any other means possible to reduce the number of passengers on these days,'' Nila said.

''On the first day of block for Thane platform widening more than 750 pre-cast RCC blocks will be unloaded on the platforms before slewing and shifting of the railway line and installation of blocks to widen the platform. Extensive planning has been done for smooth execution of the mega blocks,'' the official said.

