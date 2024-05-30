Left Menu

India's power sector achieves record 250 GW demand met on May 30

In a significant achievement for India's power sector, the country met a record maximum power demand of 250 GW on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:06 IST
India's power sector achieves record 250 GW demand met on May 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for India's power sector, the country met a record maximum power demand of 250 GW on Thursday (May 30). Moreover, all India's non-solar demand met also touched an all-time high of 234.3 GW on Wednesday, reflecting the combined impact of weather-related loads and growing industrial and residential power consumption in these areas, the Ministry of Power said in a release. As per the Ministry of Power, the Northern region also achieved a record demand met, reaching an all-time high of 86.7 GW on Thursday, while the Western region also touched its maximum demand met of 74.8 GW.

"Additionally, all-India thermal generation hit an all-time high, achieving a peak of 176 GW (ex-bus), especially during non-solar hours. A key contributor in this has been the strategic implementation of Section 11, which facilitated the maximization of generation from imported coal and gas-based plants. This surge further underscores the significant capacity and operational efficiency of India's thermal power plants, which continue to be a backbone of the nation's energy mix," the Ministry said. Ministry further added that Support from Renewable energy sources especially solar during solar hours and wind during non solar hours is also very significant in meeting the demand.

These achievements are a testament to the coordinated efforts of various stakeholders in the power sector, including government agencies, power generation companies, and grid operators. Their commitment to enhancing generation capacity, optimizing resource allocation, and implementing policies has been instrumental in meeting the country's energy needs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024