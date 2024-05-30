Eurostar Faces Severe Delays Due to UK Border Control Software Glitch
The Eurostar train service between London and Paris experienced significant delays on Thursday because of software problems at UK border controls in Paris. This is detrimental to the operator, especially with high passenger traffic expected during the Paris Olympics in July.
"Due to an IT problem with UK border forces in Paris Gare du Nord today, our trains are likely to be subject to severe delays or last minute cancellations," said Eurostar on its website. Eurostar is owned by three shareholders. French state-owned rail firm SNCF has a 55% stake, Patina Rail LLP - a consortium comprising Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and funds managed by the infrastructure team of Federated Hermes - has 40%, while Belgium's SNCB has 5%.
