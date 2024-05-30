Left Menu

Eurostar Faces Severe Delays Due to UK Border Control Software Glitch

The Eurostar train service between London and Paris experienced significant delays on Thursday because of software problems at UK border controls in Paris. This is detrimental to the operator, especially with high passenger traffic expected during the Paris Olympics in July.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:12 IST
Eurostar Faces Severe Delays Due to UK Border Control Software Glitch
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

The Eurostar train service between London and Paris suffered major delays on Thursday as a result of software problems with UK border controls on the Paris side, the train operator said. The delays are a setback for the train operator since huge numbers of passengers are expected to use Eurostar when the Paris Olympics begin in July.

"Due to an IT problem with UK border forces in Paris Gare du Nord today, our trains are likely to be subject to severe delays or last minute cancellations," said Eurostar on its website. Eurostar is owned by three shareholders. French state-owned rail firm SNCF has a 55% stake, Patina Rail LLP - a consortium comprising Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and funds managed by the infrastructure team of Federated Hermes - has 40%, while Belgium's SNCB has 5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024