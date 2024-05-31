Left Menu

Trump Media's Stock Plummets After Hush Money Verdict

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, nosedived by 9% after former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records related to hush money payments during the 2016 election. The company's volatile stock continues to experience significant fluctuations amid mounting financial and legal challenges.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:39 IST
Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, slumped on Thursday after former President Donald Trump was convicted in his hush money trial.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Trump Media's stock was down about 9 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday as news of the verdict emerged.

The stock, which trades under the ticket symbol "DJT", has been extraordinarily volatile since its debut in late March, joining the group of meme stocks that are prone to ricochet from highs to lows as smaller retailers attempt to catch an upward momentum swing at the right time. It peaked at nearly USD 80 in intraday trading on March 26.

Earlier this month, Trump Media reported that it lost more than USD 300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

For the three-month period that ended March 31, the company posted a loss of USD 327.6 million, which it said included USD 311 million in non-cash expenses related to its merger with a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was essentially a blank-check company. It's an example of what's called a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which can give young companies quicker and easier routes to getting their shares trading publicly, but with much less scrutiny.

Trump Media and Technology fired an auditor this month that federal regulators recently charged with "massive fraud". The media company dismissed BF Borgers as its independent public accounting firm on May 3, delaying the filing of its quarterly earnings report.

Trump Media had previously cycled through at least two other auditors — one that resigned in July 2023, and another that was terminated by its board in March, just as it was re-hiring BF Borgers.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records at his company in connection with an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his 2016 Republican presidential election campaign.

The charge, a felony, arises from reimbursements paid to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen after he made a USD 130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump was accused of misrepresenting Cohen's reimbursements as legal expenses to hide that they were tied to a hush money payment.

Trump's defence contended that the Cohen payments were for legitimate legal services.

