China Suspends Tariff Concessions Amidst Trade Tensions with Taiwan
China's Ministry of Finance announced a further suspension of tariff concessions on some Taiwanese products. This decision comes after Taipei allegedly failed to address trade restrictions on the mainland as per a joint trade agreement.
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 06:26 IST
China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it would further suspend tariff concessions for some Taiwanese products, under a joint trade agreement, after it said Taipei had failed to take "effective measures to lift trade restrictions on the mainland".
