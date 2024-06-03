Fatal Car Blaze Claims Four Lives in Tragic Incident
Four people lost their lives when their CNG-equipped vehicle caught fire near Jani Police station. The identities of the deceased remain unknown as authorities work to investigate the cause of the blaze and notify families.
Four individuals were tragically killed when their CNG-fitted car caught fire on Sunday evening, officials confirmed.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur informed PTI that the vehicle, traveling from Delhi, ignited around 9 pm near Jani Police station. The identities of the victims have yet to be determined.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and making efforts to identify the deceased individuals and notify their next of kin, according to the officer.
