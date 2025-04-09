El Salvador Elevated to Safest Travel Rating by U.S.

In a significant development for tourism, the United States has awarded El Salvador its highest travel safety rating, placing it among the least dangerous countries for American travelers. This shift reflects a substantial decrease in gang activities and violent crimes in the Central American nation.

The State Department's decision moves El Salvador from a level two advisory, which suggests caution, to level one, recommending that travelers take only standard safety measures. This change was met with enthusiasm from El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who characterized the update as a "travel gold star."

The decision comes amidst a broader U.S. policy context where President Nayib Bukele has received acknowledgment, particularly from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for his decisive actions to house deported U.S. criminals in Salvadoran prisons. This collaboration aligns with former President Trump's deportation efforts, part of a contentious legal debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)