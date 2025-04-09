U.S. Pursues New Trade Deals Amid Tariff Turbulence

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed on Tuesday that potential trade agreements with several countries might be finalized by the end of the week. Speaking in an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report', Rollins highlighted the swift progress in trade negotiations.

The urgency comes in response to President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, a move that has stirred global markets and confounded international allies. The situation intensified when China responded with its own set of tariffs, with the U.S. poised to enforce 104% duties on Chinese imports imminently.

Amid market upheaval and fearful whispers of recession, U.S. officials have launched discussions with significant trading partners, including South Korea and Japan. Moreover, a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni next week underscores the high stakes as nations seek to adjust to Trump's aggressive tariff strategy.

