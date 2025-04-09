Left Menu

U.S. Pursues New Trade Deals Amid Tariff Turbulence

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced potential new trade deals could be finalized by week's end amid escalating global tariffs initiated by President Trump. Following China's retaliatory measures, U.S. talks with key trading partners are underway to mitigate economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:34 IST
U.S. Pursues New Trade Deals Amid Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed on Tuesday that potential trade agreements with several countries might be finalized by the end of the week. Speaking in an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report', Rollins highlighted the swift progress in trade negotiations.

The urgency comes in response to President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, a move that has stirred global markets and confounded international allies. The situation intensified when China responded with its own set of tariffs, with the U.S. poised to enforce 104% duties on Chinese imports imminently.

Amid market upheaval and fearful whispers of recession, U.S. officials have launched discussions with significant trading partners, including South Korea and Japan. Moreover, a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni next week underscores the high stakes as nations seek to adjust to Trump's aggressive tariff strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025