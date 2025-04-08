Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

The dismissal of US Navy Vice Adm Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman on NATO's military committee, over the weekend has generated significant controversy. Sources say her firing by the Trump administration connects to her endorsements of diversity within military ranks.

Adm Christopher Grady, acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, communicated the decision, believed to have been made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Chatfield marks the third high-profile female officer ousted since Trump's tenure began. Her removal aligns with the administration's campaign to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Sen. Mark Warner expressed profound concern about the impact on national security following Chatfield's removal, a sentiment echoed among lawmakers and citizens. Conservative groups have urged for the 'purging' of 'woke' policies from military structures, arguing these detract from military focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)