Left Menu

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. urges the CDC to stop recommending fluoridation in public water systems. Utah recently became the first state to ban fluoride in drinking water, citing health risks. The EPA is reviewing fluoride's health impacts, sparking national debate over public health policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saltlakecity | Updated: 08-04-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 05:48 IST
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. has taken a dramatic stance against the fluoridation of America's drinking water, urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to halt its longstanding recommendation. While Kennedy cannot impose a nationwide ban, his position could influence state and local policies.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an evaluation of new scientific data on fluoride's health risks, echoing Kennedy's concerns. Meanwhile, Utah recently became the first state to legislate against fluoride in public drinking water, a move that has drawn praise from Kennedy and sparked a broader national debate.

Kennedy's advocacy and Utah's legislative action come amid criticism from dental and health experts who argue that removing fluoride could lead to increased dental health issues in low-income communities. As the EPA reassesses national fluoride standards, the tension between public health benefits and potential risks continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025