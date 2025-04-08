Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. urges the CDC to stop recommending fluoridation in public water systems. Utah recently became the first state to ban fluoride in drinking water, citing health risks. The EPA is reviewing fluoride's health impacts, sparking national debate over public health policies.
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. has taken a dramatic stance against the fluoridation of America's drinking water, urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to halt its longstanding recommendation. While Kennedy cannot impose a nationwide ban, his position could influence state and local policies.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an evaluation of new scientific data on fluoride's health risks, echoing Kennedy's concerns. Meanwhile, Utah recently became the first state to legislate against fluoride in public drinking water, a move that has drawn praise from Kennedy and sparked a broader national debate.
Kennedy's advocacy and Utah's legislative action come amid criticism from dental and health experts who argue that removing fluoride could lead to increased dental health issues in low-income communities. As the EPA reassesses national fluoride standards, the tension between public health benefits and potential risks continues to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
