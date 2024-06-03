IsDB Institute Conducts Training Programs on Islamic Finance for Libyan Financial Institutions

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) recently organized two comprehensive training programs on “Introduction to Islamic Finance” and "Islamic Finance Shari’ah and Accounting Standards" from May 19 to 30, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. These programs were specifically designed for the staff of Libyan financial institutions as part of an IsDBI technical assistance grant aimed at building capacity in Islamic finance for the Libyan Ministry of Finance.

The primary objective of the grant is to enhance the knowledge and skills of Libyan financial institutions and their staff in Islamic finance principles, contributing significantly to the development of human capital in this field within Libya.

A total of thirty training sessions were conducted by two experienced trainers from IsDBI, Dr. Mohamed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed, both of whom are experts in Islamic finance. The training covered a wide range of topics, including the principles of Islamic finance, the Islamic finance ecosystem, financial products and contracts, Shari’ah standards, and accounting standards.

At the conclusion of the programs, participants received certificates of attendance from the Institute, marking their successful completion of the training and their enhanced understanding of Islamic finance.