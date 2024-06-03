Left Menu

IsDB Institute Conducts Training Programs on Islamic Finance for Libyan Financial Institutions

The primary objective of the grant is to enhance the knowledge and skills of Libyan financial institutions and their staff in Islamic finance principles, contributing significantly to the development of human capital in this field within Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:51 IST
IsDB Institute Conducts Training Programs on Islamic Finance for Libyan Financial Institutions
A total of thirty training sessions were conducted by two experienced trainers from IsDBI, Dr. Mohamed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed, both of whom are experts in Islamic finance.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) recently organized two comprehensive training programs on “Introduction to Islamic Finance” and "Islamic Finance Shari’ah and Accounting Standards" from May 19 to 30, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. These programs were specifically designed for the staff of Libyan financial institutions as part of an IsDBI technical assistance grant aimed at building capacity in Islamic finance for the Libyan Ministry of Finance.

The primary objective of the grant is to enhance the knowledge and skills of Libyan financial institutions and their staff in Islamic finance principles, contributing significantly to the development of human capital in this field within Libya.

A total of thirty training sessions were conducted by two experienced trainers from IsDBI, Dr. Mohamed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed, both of whom are experts in Islamic finance. The training covered a wide range of topics, including the principles of Islamic finance, the Islamic finance ecosystem, financial products and contracts, Shari’ah standards, and accounting standards.

At the conclusion of the programs, participants received certificates of attendance from the Institute, marking their successful completion of the training and their enhanced understanding of Islamic finance.  

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024