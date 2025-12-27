Left Menu

Brazil's Highway Police Chief Caught Escaping: A Legal Drama

Former Brazilian federal highway police chief Silvinei Vasques was captured in Paraguay after attempting to flee using a fake passport and rented car. Sentenced for his role in the 2023 coup attempt, Vasques' arrest highlights ongoing repercussions, as similar charges have ensnared former President Bolsonaro and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:30 IST
A dramatic arrest unfolded on Friday as Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued an order for the preventive detention of Silvinei Vasques, the former head of the country's federal highway police. Vasques was apprehended in Paraguay, according to a court document referenced by Reuters and information corroborated by sources familiar with the case.

Vasques, who served during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, was detained at Paraguay's Asuncion airport while attempting to flee to El Salvador. His capture followed a breach of a court-ordered ankle monitor. He was previously sentenced to 24 years for participating in a coup attempt in 2023, the same plot for which Bolsonaro received a 27-year sentence.

The attempt to escape, facilitated by a fake Paraguayan passport and a rented car, resulted in heightened border checkpoint security. This event, following similar legal issues involving other officials, underscores the tumultuous political and legal landscape in Brazil. Efforts to contact Vasques' legal representation for comment were unsuccessful.

