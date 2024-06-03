Tragedy at Kolhapur: Elderly Driver's Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives and another three were injured in a tragic accident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred when a car, driven by 72-year-old Vasant Chavan, collided with two-wheelers at a bustling traffic intersection on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by local police.

Authorities revealed that Chavan, who was behind the wheel, also succumbed to injuries likely caused by a heart attack shortly after the accident. The crash took place in the Rajarampuri area around 2.15 pm.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media, depicting Chavan's white car ramming into several two-wheelers, propelling the riders into the air upon impact. Chavan, a retired Kolhapur University employee, was en route to Rajarampuri at the time of the incident. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at various hospitals.

