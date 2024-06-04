China Seeks New Zealand's Support for Trade Partnership
China aims for New Zealand to support its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, according to the Chinese commerce ministry. Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen discussed electric vehicle standards, as well as cosmetic and agricultural exports from New Zealand to China.
China hopes New Zealand could play a more positive role in China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, according to the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday.
China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, in a meeting last week with an official from New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said both countries also held in-depth discussion on standards for electric vehicles as well as New Zealand cosmetics and agricultural exports to China.
