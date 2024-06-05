Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners with MEDI TELECOM to Expand Network Coverage in Morocco

Article:Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has announced a strategic partnership with MEDI TELECOM, a subsidiary of the Orange Group in Morocco. This collaboration aims to enhance network coverage and services for Liquid Dataport clients in the region.

The partnership with MEDI TELECOM, a trusted provider of telecommunications and digital services under the Orange brand, allows Liquid Intelligent Technologies to offer extended connectivity and a comprehensive range of digital solutions to its customers in Morocco. Leveraging MEDI TELECOM's infrastructure, Liquid becomes a single supplier for its digital services, simplifying operations for clients and eliminating the need for multiple supplier networks.

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, highlighted the significance of this partnership in facilitating easier access to connectivity for international customers. He emphasized that the choice of MEDI TELECOM as a preferred partner in Morocco is based on the longstanding relationship between Liquid and Orange in various African countries, strengthening existing ties and unlocking new opportunities for network expansion.

The collaboration aligns with the goals of the Digital Morocco Plan 2021-2025, which aims to improve internet access across the country. For international businesses seeking to establish a presence in Morocco, this partnership offers enhanced connectivity options, innovative services, and greater competitiveness in the telecommunications and digital services sector.

By combining Liquid's extensive pan-African fibre network, satellite solutions, and cloud and cybersecurity services with MEDI TELECOM's robust infrastructure, the partnership promises to deliver high-quality connectivity and advanced digital solutions to customers in Morocco and beyond.