Left Menu

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners with MEDI TELECOM to Expand Network Coverage in Morocco

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, highlighted the significance of this partnership in facilitating easier access to connectivity for international customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:38 IST
Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners with MEDI TELECOM to Expand Network Coverage in Morocco
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Article:Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has announced a strategic partnership with MEDI TELECOM, a subsidiary of the Orange Group in Morocco. This collaboration aims to enhance network coverage and services for Liquid Dataport clients in the region.

The partnership with MEDI TELECOM, a trusted provider of telecommunications and digital services under the Orange brand, allows Liquid Intelligent Technologies to offer extended connectivity and a comprehensive range of digital solutions to its customers in Morocco. Leveraging MEDI TELECOM's infrastructure, Liquid becomes a single supplier for its digital services, simplifying operations for clients and eliminating the need for multiple supplier networks.

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, highlighted the significance of this partnership in facilitating easier access to connectivity for international customers. He emphasized that the choice of MEDI TELECOM as a preferred partner in Morocco is based on the longstanding relationship between Liquid and Orange in various African countries, strengthening existing ties and unlocking new opportunities for network expansion.

The collaboration aligns with the goals of the Digital Morocco Plan 2021-2025, which aims to improve internet access across the country. For international businesses seeking to establish a presence in Morocco, this partnership offers enhanced connectivity options, innovative services, and greater competitiveness in the telecommunications and digital services sector.

By combining Liquid's extensive pan-African fibre network, satellite solutions, and cloud and cybersecurity services with MEDI TELECOM's robust infrastructure, the partnership promises to deliver high-quality connectivity and advanced digital solutions to customers in Morocco and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024