International Joint Operation Nabs Scammers and Exploiters

In a significant joint operation, police forces from Cambodia and South Korea have successfully arrested 26 suspects allegedly involved in extensive online scams and sex crimes targeting South Korean citizens, the Korean presidential office announced on Monday.

The suspects reportedly extorted a staggering 26.7 billion won (equivalent to $18.25 million) from 165 South Koreans by posing as law enforcement or financial officials, said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson at the Blue House, during a briefing. In addition to financial crimes, the accused are alleged to have coerced female victims into recording explicit videos and photos, which were intended for distribution.

The arrest operation was carried out by Cambodian police with strategic support from the bilateral task force and South Korean intelligence services. Plans are underway to extradite the suspects to South Korea for prosecution. The Cambodian government was unavailable for immediate comment on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)