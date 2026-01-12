Left Menu

International Joint Operation Nabs Scammers and Exploiters

A joint operation by Cambodian and South Korean police led to the arrest of 26 individuals accused of orchestrating online scams and sex crimes targeting South Koreans. The suspects allegedly extorted 26.7 billion won and coerced victims into explicit acts. They will be extradited to South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:39 IST
International Joint Operation Nabs Scammers and Exploiters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant joint operation, police forces from Cambodia and South Korea have successfully arrested 26 suspects allegedly involved in extensive online scams and sex crimes targeting South Korean citizens, the Korean presidential office announced on Monday.

The suspects reportedly extorted a staggering 26.7 billion won (equivalent to $18.25 million) from 165 South Koreans by posing as law enforcement or financial officials, said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson at the Blue House, during a briefing. In addition to financial crimes, the accused are alleged to have coerced female victims into recording explicit videos and photos, which were intended for distribution.

The arrest operation was carried out by Cambodian police with strategic support from the bilateral task force and South Korean intelligence services. Plans are underway to extradite the suspects to South Korea for prosecution. The Cambodian government was unavailable for immediate comment on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

 India
2
Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

 India
3
Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budapest Tensions

Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budape...

 Global
4
Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026