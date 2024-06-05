CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal inaugurates GST Bhawan in Rohtak

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal inaugurated the GST Bhawan, an official complex of CGST Rohtak Commissionerate at Rohtak, Haryana, the Ministry of Finance said in a release. The newly inaugurated GST Bhawan is easily accessible to help GST taxpayers and is at the centre of connectivity to the main districts of Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Agarwal expressed satisfaction that the project was completed within the allocated budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring high quality and accommodating the needs of the future of the workspace. Agarwal appreciated the agencies involved in the project led by Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone for completing it within the stipulated time.

"The Government has been consistently supporting and encouraging to development infrastructure which is visible by the fact that the Ministry of Finance has sanctioned residential as well as office building projects of CBIC for about Rs. 4,600 crore in the last 10 financial years (i.e., 2014-24)," he added. Shashank Priya, a Member, of CBIC, shared his experience and said when he joined the department 34 years ago, there were not many facilities available and the office was run from a rented premises. "This new building will definitely facilitate the officers and staff which will in turn boost and enhance the output. As the number of taxpayers is increasing, we need more tools and modern facilities to facilitate them towards easy compliance."

Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone, said that it is a matter of pride and happiness for CBIC to get a futuristic workspace, completed not only within the time frame but also within the sanctioned budget. (ANI)

