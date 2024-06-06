Heatwave Fuels Record Demand: AC Sales Skyrocket to 14 Million Units

This year's intense heatwave has driven a surge in demand for room air-conditioners across the country, with the industry expecting record annual sales of around 14 million units. Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Sunil Vachani revealed that May saw 'record-breaking figures' and predicts that summer alone will witness a 30 to 40 per cent increase in volume growth.

"Soaring temperatures and heatwaves have transformed ACs into a 'quintessential requirement' for urban households," Vachani noted. The Indian air-conditioning market, he added, is evolving with energy-efficient models and investments in indigenous manufacturing units, which have propelled this robust expansion.

Brands such as Voltas, LG, Hitachi Johnson, and Panasonic are competing strongly in an Indian market that is anticipated to see sales of around 10-11 million units. Record high temperatures, peaking at over 45 degrees Celsius in certain areas, including Delhi-NCR, have fueled this demand. Appliance makers like Voltas, LG, and Haier have reported a two-fold growth in year-on-year sales for May.

