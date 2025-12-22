Greenland: U.S. Envoy Sparks Diplomatic Ripples

President Donald Trump's appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland has reignited diplomatic tensions with both Denmark and Greenland. The move underscores Washington's continued interest in the mineral-rich Arctic island, despite strong objections from Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

Trump's advocacy for Greenland to become part of the United States, citing its strategic position and resources, has been met with criticism. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen jointly emphasized that Greenland belongs to its people and cannot be annexed.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's suspension of offshore wind projects developed by Denmark's Ørsted signals further pressure on Copenhagen. This development highlights the growing U.S. strategic interest in Greenland, exacerbating diplomatic strains and challenging existing alliances.