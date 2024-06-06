Left Menu

NCLT Approves Air India-Vistara Merger: A New Giant in the Skies

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger between Air India and Vistara, forming one of the world's largest airline groups. Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the merged entity. The merger is expected to finalize by year-end, following FDI and security clearances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:07 IST
NCLT Approves Air India-Vistara Merger: A New Giant in the Skies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) paved the way for one of the world's largest airline groups by approving the merger of Air India and Vistara.

Announced in November 2022, the merger will result in Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1% stake in Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

The 31-page order from the Chandigarh bench sanctioned the 'composite scheme of arrangement' amongst Talace, Air India, and Vistara, all part of the Tata Group. The merger, expected to be completed by year-end, has received necessary approvals from shareholders, creditors, and regulatory bodies.

The NCLT decision, binding on all concerned parties, demands further FDI and security clearances within nine months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024