Left Menu

India's Airport Industry Projects $1.3 Billion Pre-Tax Profit Amid Surging Passenger Throughput

India's airport industry is projected to achieve a pre-tax profit of USD 1.3 billion in the current financial year, driven by strong aeronautical revenue and income from privatised airports. By FY2025, per passenger profit is expected to be Rs 256.1. Passenger throughput at Indian airports is estimated to reach 404.9 million, with significant investment directed towards metro and non-metro infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:47 IST
India's Airport Industry Projects $1.3 Billion Pre-Tax Profit Amid Surging Passenger Throughput
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's airport industry is set for a robust fiscal year, with projected pre-tax profits reaching USD 1.3 billion, according to CAPA India. This increase is attributed to strong aeronautical revenue and privatization efforts. CAPA India revealed these insights at its aviation summit in the national capital, estimating passenger throughput to reach 404.9 million by the end of the current fiscal year. Of this, 81.1% will be domestic and 18.9% international traffic.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is expected to maintain robust profitability through FY2025. The growth is primarily fueled by revenue from the newly privatized six non-metro airports, where income is collected without incurring additional expenses. The industry is also on track to record Rs 359.8 billion (USD 4.3 billion) in revenue for FY2025, representing a 14.8% year-over-year growth from FY2024.

Furthermore, the airport infrastructure at metro and non-metro locations continues to lead in demand, with a significant USD 11 billion pipeline earmarked for investments, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 airports. CAPA India emphasized that these advancements position the industry strongly to meet future demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024