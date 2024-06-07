India's Airport Industry Projects $1.3 Billion Pre-Tax Profit Amid Surging Passenger Throughput

India's airport industry is set for a robust fiscal year, with projected pre-tax profits reaching USD 1.3 billion, according to CAPA India. This increase is attributed to strong aeronautical revenue and privatization efforts. CAPA India revealed these insights at its aviation summit in the national capital, estimating passenger throughput to reach 404.9 million by the end of the current fiscal year. Of this, 81.1% will be domestic and 18.9% international traffic.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is expected to maintain robust profitability through FY2025. The growth is primarily fueled by revenue from the newly privatized six non-metro airports, where income is collected without incurring additional expenses. The industry is also on track to record Rs 359.8 billion (USD 4.3 billion) in revenue for FY2025, representing a 14.8% year-over-year growth from FY2024.

Furthermore, the airport infrastructure at metro and non-metro locations continues to lead in demand, with a significant USD 11 billion pipeline earmarked for investments, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 airports. CAPA India emphasized that these advancements position the industry strongly to meet future demands.

