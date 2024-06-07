World Bank and Donor Partners Extend PROBLUE Program until 2030 to Promote Ocean Sustainability

The World Bank, along with twelve donor partners, has announced the extension of the PROBLUE program until the year 2030. This multi-donor trust fund is dedicated to promoting a healthy and productive ocean. The announcement was made during the second annual PROBLUE Global Engagement Forum, highlighting the international community’s commitment to sustainable development and the crucial role of the ocean in ecosystems, communities, jobs, and economies.

The extension of PROBLUE to 2030 aligns with the United Nations' Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and the Global Biodiversity Framework, furthering the global agenda for ocean sustainability.

"PROBLUE is instrumental in putting the ocean at the forefront of our mission to end poverty on a livable planet," said Valerie Hickey, World Bank Global Director for the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy. "By protecting marine biodiversity, improving coastal resilience, and empowering coastal and island communities, we reinforce our commitment to the billions of people worldwide who depend on the ocean for their livelihoods."

PROBLUE aims to secure replenishment from donors and attract contributions from new partners to continue vital programs focused on marine pollution reduction; sustainable fisheries and aquaculture; offshore wind energy; decarbonization of shipping and tourism; and building government capacity to manage marine resources and mobilize private sector finance.

The impact of PROBLUE is evident in countries like São Tomé and Príncipe, where it has financed flood studies, sand mining elimination roadmaps, and investment projects in coastal resilience and sustainable tourism.

Since its inception in 2018, PROBLUE has facilitated the mainstreaming of a Blue Economy approach in both countries and World Bank Group operations. Through analytical work, innovative tools, co-financing, and expertise, PROBLUE guides global policy reforms to harness ocean resources for economic growth, livelihood improvement, and job creation while maintaining ocean health.

As of March 2024, PROBLUE has supported 223 activities in 89 economies with a portfolio of technical activities totaling $152 million. Its efforts drive intellectual leadership on Blue Economy issues, inform global agendas, and leverage World Bank financing to support sustainable development in ocean-related sectors.

The World Bank expresses gratitude to its donor partners and looks forward to continued collaboration in pursuit of a sustainable future for the ocean.