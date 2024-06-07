Left Menu

India Can Lead Global Initiative in Net Zero Emissions, Says Venture Capitalist

Ruchira Shukla, co-founder of Synapses, emphasized India's potential role in achieving net zero emissions at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum. She discussed the nation's innovations and its readiness to become a global hub for science, technology, and engineering ventures, particularly in climatetech and healthtech.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:27 IST
India Can Lead Global Initiative in Net Zero Emissions, Says Venture Capitalist
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Ruchira Shukla, co-founder and managing director of Synapses, has highlighted India's pivotal role in driving global net zero emissions. Speaking at the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum held on June 5-6, Shukla stressed India's potential in assisting other nations to achieve this goal.

Representing the Indian delegation led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, Shukla remarked, 'We are very focused on taking Indian innovations globally as there is a huge potential and India has all the building blocks to be a global innovation hub of the world.'

Shukla heads a USD 125 million fund specializing in science, technology, and engineering innovations, with a particular emphasis on climatetech and healthtech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024