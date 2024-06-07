India Can Lead Global Initiative in Net Zero Emissions, Says Venture Capitalist
Ruchira Shukla, co-founder of Synapses, emphasized India's potential role in achieving net zero emissions at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum. She discussed the nation's innovations and its readiness to become a global hub for science, technology, and engineering ventures, particularly in climatetech and healthtech.
Ruchira Shukla, co-founder and managing director of Synapses, has highlighted India's pivotal role in driving global net zero emissions. Speaking at the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum held on June 5-6, Shukla stressed India's potential in assisting other nations to achieve this goal.
Representing the Indian delegation led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, Shukla remarked, 'We are very focused on taking Indian innovations globally as there is a huge potential and India has all the building blocks to be a global innovation hub of the world.'
Shukla heads a USD 125 million fund specializing in science, technology, and engineering innovations, with a particular emphasis on climatetech and healthtech.
