Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor providing boost to construction industry: NHSRCL

To date, about 78 lakh cubic meters of concreting work has been completed by deploying 13 lakh large transit mixers. This scale of work is made possible with the dedicated working of about 20,000 workmen every day for the last 2 and half years resulting in significant employment generation, NHSRCL said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor providing boost to construction industry: NHSRCL
Ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image-NHSRCL). Image Credit: ANI
To accelerate works in the ongoing ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 20,000 cubic meters of concrete equivalent to 8 buildings of 10 storeys each is being used every day for the bullet train project across the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the special purpose company undertaking the bullet train project said the ongoing project is providing a major boost to to the construction industry.

To date, about 78 lakh cubic meters of concreting work has been completed by deploying 13 lakh large transit mixers. This scale of work is made possible with the dedicated working of about 20,000 workmen every day for the last 2 and half years resulting in significant employment generation, NHSRCL said. The project has an alignment of 508 km and it covers 12 stations 24 river bridges, 8 mountain tunnels and one undersea tunnel.

This project is providing a major boost to the construction industry, employment opportunities and skill development of the workforce, the company said. The company has set up specially designed and manufactured 65 concrete batching plants to carry out this mega project.

The company said last month that an extra 394-meter intermediate tunnel had been built near Mumbai's Ghansoli. This new intermediate tunnel, which is adjacent to Thane Creek, will help expedite the 21-kilometre major tunnel project between BKC and Shilphata. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in March this year had claimed that the bullet train project will be ready by 2026, with services between Surat and Bilimora commencing initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, the project has been making consistent progress since the project started in November 2021.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor was launched in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017. (ANI)

