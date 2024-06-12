Left Menu

Germany Pushes for Fair Trade Talks with China on Electric Vehicle Tariffs

Germany urges the European Commission to engage in productive discussions with Beijing on imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. While Germany is against further trade restrictions, it emphasizes the need for fair commerce. The European Commission plans to impose additional duties on Chinese electric vehicles, potentially prompting retaliation from China.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:29 IST
Germany Pushes for Fair Trade Talks with China on Electric Vehicle Tariffs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany encourages the European Commission to have constructive talks with Beijing on imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding Germany did not want more trade restrictions but fair commerce.

The European Commission notified car makers that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024