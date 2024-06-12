Germany Pushes for Fair Trade Talks with China on Electric Vehicle Tariffs

Germany encourages the European Commission to have constructive talks with Beijing on imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding Germany did not want more trade restrictions but fair commerce.

The European Commission notified car makers that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)