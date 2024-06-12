Left Menu

Helicopter Crash in China's Jiangxi Province: Three Missing

A helicopter crashed in southeastern Jiangxi province, China, with three people on board missing. The crash occurred at 2 p.m. in Huanggang township, Shangrao city. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, but no further details have been provided yet.

In a tragic incident, a helicopter crashed on Wednesday in China's southeastern Jiangxi province, leaving three people missing, reported state media.

The helicopter went down at approximately 2 p.m. local time in Huanggang township, Shangrao city, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities have initiated search and rescue operations. Details remain scarce at this time, and the focus is on finding the missing individuals. Huanggang township is located near a mountainous region southwest of Jingdezhen, known for its traditional ceramics.

