Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday due to falling financial shares. JPMorgan executives' concerns over Trump's 10% credit card rate cap proposal contributed to the drop. Major indices, namely the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones, all registered losses. The market stabilizes after recent highs, with positive earnings expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:31 IST
U.S. stocks faced a downturn on Tuesday, with financial shares taking a significant hit. This decline followed JPMorgan executives' warnings about President Donald Trump's proposed 10% cap on credit card interest rates, which they feared would severely impact consumers.

The financial sector's struggles caused a ripple effect across the market, resulting in notable losses for the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Top financial institutions, including JPMorgan, Visa, and Mastercard, experienced declines despite some reporting better-than-expected profits.

Market analysts, such as Oliver Pursche from Wealthspire Advisors, suggest the declines might simply be a market correction following recent record highs, with optimism for positive earnings reports in the current quarterly period.

