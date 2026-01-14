Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

U.S. stocks faced a downturn on Tuesday, with financial shares taking a significant hit. This decline followed JPMorgan executives' warnings about President Donald Trump's proposed 10% cap on credit card interest rates, which they feared would severely impact consumers.

The financial sector's struggles caused a ripple effect across the market, resulting in notable losses for the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Top financial institutions, including JPMorgan, Visa, and Mastercard, experienced declines despite some reporting better-than-expected profits.

Market analysts, such as Oliver Pursche from Wealthspire Advisors, suggest the declines might simply be a market correction following recent record highs, with optimism for positive earnings reports in the current quarterly period.

