Russia's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States for issuing threats to conduct military strikes against Iran, labelling these threats as 'categorically unacceptable.'

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry warned that any military intervention by the US would lead to 'disastrous consequences' not only for the Middle East but for international security as a whole. The Russian ministry also criticized the US for what it described as 'brazen attempts' to use trade tariffs as a form of blackmail against Iran's foreign partners.

According to the Russian statement, the ongoing protests in Iran are the result of social and economic adversity brought on by Western sanctions. Moreover, the ministry accused external hostile forces of exacerbating Iran's internal tensions as part of a strategy to destabilize the Iranian government. Russian citizens in Iran have been advised to avoid crowded areas to ensure their safety.