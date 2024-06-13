Left Menu

Jaipur Students Excel in Google Cloud Associate Engineer Program at Suresh Gyan Vihar University

This year, over a million participants worldwide enrolled in Google's renowned Cloud Architecture program. Among them, students from Jaipur's Suresh Gyan Vihar University (SGVU) have notably excelled. Dr Amit Sharma, Director of the Learning Center of Excellence with Google in Jaipur, reported that approximately 120 participants from Jaipur registered for the Cloud Associate Engineer program. Out of these, 104 students successfully completed the program, achieving an impressive 86% success rate and bringing pride to the city.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:37 IST
Jaipur Students Excel in Google Cloud Associate Engineer Program at Suresh Gyan Vihar University
Jaipur Students Excel in Google Cloud Associate Engineer Program at Suresh Gyan Vihar University. Image Credit: ANI
Dr Amit further mentioned that all successful students are currently pursuing various degree programs at the Google Center located in SGVU. He also highlighted that recently, Pritam Kumar, Caitlin, and Asha were selected as Google Cloud Student Mentors, a prestigious achievement for the center. It is noteworthy that SGVU has a strategic alliance with Google. The university's Google Center not only conducts research on Android applications but also offers programs like B.Tech and BCA for students. Dr Amit added that the center's faculty members have achieved Google Bronze League status, and the center runs two clubs in collaboration with Google.

SGVU, established in Jaipur, is known for its strong emphasis on quality education and innovative research. With a strategic partnership with Google, the university continues to provide cutting-edge learning opportunities and professional development for its students. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

