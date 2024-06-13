EU's Potential Role in G7's $50 Billion Loan Package
A senior EU official has indicated that the European Union may contribute about half of a $50 billion G7 loan package. The funds are expected to come from immobilised Russian assets. Final figures are yet to be confirmed.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:48 IST
The European Union may contribute about half of a $50 billion G7 loan package backed by proceeds from immobilised Russian assets, a senior EU official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said final figures had still to be agreed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
