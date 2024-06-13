Left Menu

EU's Potential Role in G7's $50 Billion Loan Package

A senior EU official has indicated that the European Union may contribute about half of a $50 billion G7 loan package. The funds are expected to come from immobilised Russian assets. Final figures are yet to be confirmed.

The European Union may contribute about half of a $50 billion G7 loan package backed by proceeds from immobilised Russian assets, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said final figures had still to be agreed.

