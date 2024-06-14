Mariner Injured by Houthi Missile Attack in Gulf of Aden

A mariner was severely injured on Thursday after two anti-ship cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis struck a Ukrainian-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. military said.

The bulk cargo carrier M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board, which the crew is continuing to fight, the U.S. military's Central Command said on X. The injured mariner was medically evacuated from the ship, it said.

