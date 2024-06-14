Left Menu

Mariner Injured by Houthi Missile Attack in Gulf of Aden

A mariner was severely injured after two anti-ship cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis hit a Ukrainian-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The bulk cargo carrier M/V Verbena sustained damage and fires, with the injured mariner medically evacuated, according to the U.S. military's Central Command.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST
Mariner Injured by Houthi Missile Attack in Gulf of Aden
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A mariner was severely injured on Thursday after two anti-ship cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis struck a Ukrainian-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. military said.

The bulk cargo carrier M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board, which the crew is continuing to fight, the U.S. military's Central Command said on X. The injured mariner was medically evacuated from the ship, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024