India Inc's DE&I Hiring Surges Over 25%: A Growing Commitment to Diversity

India Inc has seen a significant rise in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) hiring, with a 25% increase from 2022 to 2023. Industry data and statements from NLB Services reveal that sectors like BFSI, IT, and consulting are leading in hiring LGBTQIA+ talent. Both tier-I and tier-II cities are showing progress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:47 IST
India Inc is increasingly steering towards inclusivity as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) hiring has surged by over 25% from 2022 to 2023. According to a report, companies are demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity hiring. 'With industry data indicating that DE&I hiring in India increased over 25% between 2022 and 2023, it reflects a strong commitment to diversity hiring among companies,' Sachin Alug, CEO of global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, remarked in a statement.

He noted that NLB Services hired 10-15% more from the LGBTQIA+ community over the past 3-4 years. The BFSI sector employs the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ talent at 18-20%, followed by the IT sector at 15-18%, and consulting sector at 12-15%, according to his observations. Besides major tier-I cities leading in hiring across diverse groups based on job share percentages, tier II cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, and Lucknow are also making significant strides in promoting recruitment of LGBTQIA+ talent.

This trend underlines a growing commitment among Indian companies towards fostering an inclusive work environment, with important implications for the broader economy and society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

