Left Menu

Peru's Economic Rebound: A 4% Growth Surge in April and May

Peru's economy grew by 4% in April and is projected to maintain this rate in May, according to Economy Minister Jose Arista. This growth signals recovery from last year's recession, supported by increased public and private spending. The government aims to sustain this growth, particularly by investing in the mining sector.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:35 IST
Peru's Economic Rebound: A 4% Growth Surge in April and May
AI Generated Representative Image

Peru's economy grew 4% in April and possibly in May as well, the South American country's economy minister said in a speech to Congress on Friday, putting the country on track to recover from a recession amid a boost in public and private spending.

"In April we grew 4% and our projections show that in the month of May we are going to repeat with a statistic close to 4%," said Economy Minister Jose Arista, adding that the figures put Peru on track to grow 3.1% this year. Peru, a top global copper producer, fell into recession last year due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, lower private investment and lingering effects from earlier social conflicts, returning to growth in the first quarter.

"What we want is to enhance this growth," said Arista. "That is why we propose measures that allow us to make this reactivation sustainable." Peru's government has spent millions of dollars to boost the critical mining sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024