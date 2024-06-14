Delhi Extends CNG Buses Deadline to Ensure Smooth Electrification

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has declared a nine-month extension for the operation of 1,000 CNG cluster buses. This move is designed to allow time for the completion of electrification work at respective depots before these buses are phased out.

Originally, the transport department suggested a three-month extension, which Gahlot deemed unreasonable. The revised timeline aims to avoid service disruptions across 109 routes and prevent unsettling the workforce.

Gahlot highlighted that financial approval for electrification is still pending, bolstering the necessity for a longer extension period. He emphasized that short-term extensions negatively impact employee morale and the working environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)