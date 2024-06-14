Left Menu

Delhi Extends CNG Buses Deadline to Ensure Smooth Electrification

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has announced a nine-month extension for 1,000 CNG buses to complete depot electrification before their removal. This decision counters the department's initial three-month extension proposal and aims to prevent service disruptions and workforce unrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:06 IST
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has declared a nine-month extension for the operation of 1,000 CNG cluster buses. This move is designed to allow time for the completion of electrification work at respective depots before these buses are phased out.

Originally, the transport department suggested a three-month extension, which Gahlot deemed unreasonable. The revised timeline aims to avoid service disruptions across 109 routes and prevent unsettling the workforce.

Gahlot highlighted that financial approval for electrification is still pending, bolstering the necessity for a longer extension period. He emphasized that short-term extensions negatively impact employee morale and the working environment.

