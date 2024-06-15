Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Adani Group's Cement Acquisitions, Calls for Fair Competition

The Congress has urged the government to prevent monopolies and ensure fair corporate takeovers following the Adani Group's series of acquisitions in the cement sector. Highlighting concerns over political influence and economic monopolization, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's comments come amidst Adani’s expanding presence in Southern India's cement market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:05 IST
Congress Criticizes Adani Group's Cement Acquisitions, Calls for Fair Competition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has demanded that the government take action to prevent monopolies and ensure fair competition among corporates, following a series of acquisitions by the Adani Group in the cement sector.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the government must ensure that corporate takeovers are both free and fair and that no undue advantage is gained through political connections.

Ramesh's comments come on the heels of the Adani Group's latest purchase of Penna Cements, further consolidating its presence in Southern India's cement industry. He detailed the group's recent acquisitions and expressed concerns about growing monopolization impacting India's economic growth and contributing to unemployment and inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024