Indian textile exports surge by 9.59 pc in May despite global economic challenges

Despite unfavourable economic conditions in major markets such as the European Union (EU), the US, and West Asian nations, Indian textile exports grew by 9.59 per cent compared to the previous year in May 2024, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said in a report.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:21 IST
Textile Industry stall at Yashobhoomi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The CITI in its report highlighted that the cumulative exports of textiles and apparel during May 2024 registered a growth of 9.70 per cent over May last year. The country's overall exports for May 2024 surged to USD 68.29 billion. This was a substantial year-on-year increase of 10.2 per cent, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on June 14.

The analysis noted that during Apr -May' 24, Indian textile exports registered a growth of 6.04 per cent over the previous year, while apparel exports registered a growth of 4.46 per cent during the same time period. The cumulative exports of textiles and apparel during April-May 2024 saw a surge of 5.34 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

The recently released export data revealed that sectors such as electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals, engineering goods, petroleum products, plastics & linoleum, cotton yarn/fabs made-ups ( textiles manufactured), handloom products, etc., man-made yarn/fabs./made-ups, handloom products etc. performed well in the exports from the country. Other merchandise products, such as meat, dairy and poultry products, mica, coal and other ores, minerals including processed minerals, RMG of all textiles, tea, coffee, rice, tobacco, carpet and handicrafts, oil seeds; and fruits and vegetables, did well too.

On Friday, Ashwani Kumar, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), highlighted that a positive trajectory was seen in May 2024, driven by robust order bookings. Among the top ten export markets for India were the US, UAE, Netherlands, UK, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Germany and France. Considerably, in these markets, the exports registered a double-digit growth rate.

Breaking down export data released yesterday, the merchandise exports witnessed a 9.1 per cent rise to USD 38.13 billion, while service exports climbed by 11.7 per cent, reaching USD 30.16 billion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

