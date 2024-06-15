Auto, banks, defence, and aviation sectors to remain positive in NDA 3.0: Prabhudas Lilladher

India's economy is on a positive trajectory with a focus on infrastructure development driving growth, highlights a report "India Strategy" by Prabhudas Lilladher, a stock broking company. The report noted that after the successful contest in the election and the formation of NDA government at the center, the government will continue its capital expenditure.

The report highlighted that the government will maintain a focus on capex-led growth around PLI, roads, ports, aviation, defense, railways, and green energy, given a 20bps lower fiscal deficit in FY24, normal monsoons, and a Rs 2.1 trillion dividend from RBI. The fiscal deficit for FY24 stands at 5.6 per cent, providing room for the government to push for growth and populism. The RBI's dividend of Rs 2.1 trillion has further increased the fiscal space, enabling investments in key sectors like green energy, EV, and rural development.

However, the report also highlighted the need for the government to increase its focus on farmers, the rural population, urban poor, and middle class to mitigate the impact of new social engineering cum freebies-led reversals in certain states in recent elections. In the stock market, the report shared a positive outlook on sectors including Auto, Banks, Capital Goods, Defence, Hospitals, Pharma, cement, Aviation, and Discretionary consumption and also increased weights behind Capital Goods, Telecom and Cement.

The latest quarterly results showed strong performance in sectors like auto, oil and gas, metals, capital goods, and pharma. While some sectors like consumer, IT, and oil and gas reported tepid numbers, there is optimism around the growth potential in auto, capital goods, and pharmaceuticals. Mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed, reflecting market confidence in the economy. According to the report, the NIFTY is trading at a 15-year average PE (price-to-earnings ratio) with a 14.9 per cent EPS (Earnings per share) CAGR over FY24-26.

For the next 12 months, the report shared the NIFTY target is 25816 (25810 earlier). It states that the progressive budget, normal monsoons, and strong inflows will further re-rate markets. NIFTY has shown consolidation with an up move of 5.4 per cent in the past 2 months, which have seen extreme market volatility during elections, strong DII inflows of Rs 892 billion, and FII outflows of Rs 449 billion.

The report said that the Indian economy remains on firm footing with 8.2 per cent GDP growth for FY24, a Rs 2.1 trillion dividend from RBI, and a smooth start to monsoons. The RBI keeps policy rates unchanged amidst fears of inflation, although the ECB (European Central Bank) and several other countries have started announcing rate cuts. The report added that hopes of normal monsoons and a move towards defensives in the current volatile environment have seen some comeback for FMCG and consumer durables. Private Banks and IT services remain underperformers.

Overall, the report shared that India's economy is positive for growth with a focus on infrastructure development and strategic investments. The stock market outlook remains positive, with opportunities in sectors driving the economic momentum. With a strong fiscal position and government initiatives supporting growth, India's economy is set to thrive in the coming years. (ANI)

