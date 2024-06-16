Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

Three members of a family were killed near Nimbahera railway station in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh district after being run over by a train. The victims could not hear the approaching train due to loud music from a nearby temple. Two died on the spot, while one succumbed at a hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:14 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred near Nimbahera railway station in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh district, where three family members were killed after being run over by a train, according to local police.

Nimbahera Kotwali Station House Officer Ramsumer Meena reported that the victims were unable to hear the train approaching due to loud music from a nearby temple on Saturday night.

While 45-year-old Mohanlal Dhobi passed away at a district hospital, his wife Lalita (40) and another relative Devshree (35) died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024