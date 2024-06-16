Tragic Train Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic incident occurred near Nimbahera railway station in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh district, where three family members were killed after being run over by a train, according to local police.

Nimbahera Kotwali Station House Officer Ramsumer Meena reported that the victims were unable to hear the train approaching due to loud music from a nearby temple on Saturday night.

While 45-year-old Mohanlal Dhobi passed away at a district hospital, his wife Lalita (40) and another relative Devshree (35) died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

