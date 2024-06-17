Tragic Train Collision in Darjeeling: Passenger and Goods Train Crash

A passenger train was 'reportedly' hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of India's eastern state of West Bengal, the state's chief minister said on Monday.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, adding that details were awaited.

