Tragic Train Collision in Darjeeling: Passenger and Goods Train Crash
A passenger train was reportedly hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, India. The state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed her shock over the tragic accident in the Phansidewa area and mentioned that more details are awaited.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:07 IST
A passenger train was 'reportedly' hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of India's eastern state of West Bengal, the state's chief minister said on Monday.
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, adding that details were awaited.
