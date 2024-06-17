Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision in West Bengal: 15 Dead, 60 Injured

At least 15 people died and approximately 60 others sustained injuries when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday. Rescue operations are ongoing, with injured victims being transported to local hospitals, according to police and railway officials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:41 IST
In a tragic turn of events, at least 15 people lost their lives and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, as confirmed by local police.

The forceful impact led to the derailment of three rear compartments of the express train, which was hit from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, railway officials disclosed.

Rescue operations are aggressively underway at the site, located approximately 30 kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, with injured individuals being transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

A senior police officer informed PTI that the death toll stands at 15, with injuries reported for 60 individuals so far.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to social media platform X to express his concern, stating: 'Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site.'

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division noted that the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was en route to Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred around 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

