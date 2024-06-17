Left Menu

Miraculous Safe Landing: Virgin Australia Plane Diverted After Engine Fire

A Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 made a safe emergency landing in Invercargill, New Zealand, after a fire disabled one of its engines. The incident, possibly caused by a bird strike, occurred soon after takeoff from Queenstown. Fire trucks met the plane upon arrival, and no injuries were reported.

17-06-2024
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet, en route to Melbourne, made an emergency landing in Invercargill, New Zealand, on Monday due to an engine fire. The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a bird strike, forced air traffic controllers to reroute the flight shortly after its departure from Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand promptly responded, with fire trucks meeting the aircraft upon its safe arrival in Invercargill. Lynn Crosson, shift supervisor, confirmed that the plane landed without incident roughly 50 minutes after takeoff.

Catherine Nind, a spokesperson for Queenstown Airport, noted that the exact cause of the fire and the number of passengers aboard remain unclear. Queenstown is known for its picturesque landscape and attracts numerous tourists annually.

