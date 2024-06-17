Miraculous Landing: Virgin Australia Plane Diverts After Engine Fire

A Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, with 73 people on board, safely landed in Invercargill, New Zealand, after an engine caught fire, believed to be due to a bird strike, the fire service reported.

Flames were visible shortly after takeoff from Queenstown Airport, but no injuries occurred, confirmed by the airline. Passengers will stay overnight in Invercargill with new flights to be scheduled for them, stated Chief Operations Officer Stuart Aggs.

Queenstown attracts tourists with its 53,000 population for skiing and adventure tourism. New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority reports four bird strikes per 10,000 aircraft movements, with variable consequences depending on impact location, bird size, and pilot response.

