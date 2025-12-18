Left Menu

Safe Landing Amidst Turbulence

An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode made a precautionary landing in Kochi due to suspected tyre damage. The swift emergency response ensured passenger safety, but triggered travel inconveniences. The incident affected airport operations with flight delays and diversions until normal schedules resumed.

Safe Landing Amidst Turbulence
An Air India Express flight en route to Kozhikode undertook a precautionary landing at Kochi due to suspected tyre damage after a foreign object encounter on Jeddah's runway. Passengers were assured of their safety as authorities activated all emergency protocols.

The plane landed safely at Cochin International Airport at 9:08 am, following which all emergency services were promptly initiated. Post-landing inspections confirmed the burst of the aircraft's right-side tyres, as noted by CIAL.

Consequently, while airport operations faced temporary disruptions including flight delays and diversions, they quickly resumed normalcy. Affected passengers, like Arun, voiced concerns over travel arrangements, emphasizing the need for improved communication and services from airlines during such situations.

