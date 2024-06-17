Tripura Government Responds to Kanchanjunga Train Accident

The Tripura government has deployed a team to the Kanchanjunga train accident site in West Bengal to assist its citizens. An official confirmed the deployment on Monday.

Tragically, at least 15 passengers lost their lives and 60 were injured when three rear coaches of the stationary Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express derailed following a collision with a goods train in Darjeeling district, according to officials.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been in direct communication with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the incident and is personally overseeing the situation, state's Home Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakravarty informed reporters.

"The Kanchanjunga Express departed from Agartala station on Sunday. We are collecting passenger data from railway authorities to ascertain if any casualties involve residents of our state," Chakravarty stated.

A two-member team from Kolkata's Tripura Bhavan will head to the accident site at Rangapani to support potential victims from the state.

The team is anticipated to arrive at the site from Bagdogra airport by Monday evening. Additionally, the state government announced a relief package of Rs 2 lakh for the families of deceased victims and medical expenses for the injured hailing from Tripura.

