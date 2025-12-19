Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal as TMC and Modi Clash

The TMC on Friday hit back sharply at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks ahead of his visit to West Bengal, accusing the Centre of withholding the state's dues, insulting its cultural identity, and targeting its people. Despite the accusations, the TMC stated it would welcome him as a guest.

The reaction from the TMC came after Modi stated on X that West Bengal was suffering due to misgovernance by the TMC, positioning the BJP as a beacon of hope. The post prompted a strong retort from the TMC, shifting blame to the Prime Minister and his government.

The TMC alleged the Centre withheld Rs 2 lakh crore owed to the state and insulted Bengal's cultural icons. They also accused the BJP of using government agencies and media to tarnish the state's image. Meanwhile, Modi's visit comes amid political tensions over electoral roll revisions, with accusations of vote disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)