Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal as TMC and Modi Clash

The TMC criticized PM Modi's remarks on West Bengal's governance, accusing the Centre of withholding funds and disrespecting cultural identity. They welcomed Modi as a guest while challenging his claims and vowing electoral defeat for BJP in 2026, amidst heightened political tensions over electoral roll revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:35 IST
Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal as TMC and Modi Clash
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC on Friday hit back sharply at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks ahead of his visit to West Bengal, accusing the Centre of withholding the state's dues, insulting its cultural identity, and targeting its people. Despite the accusations, the TMC stated it would welcome him as a guest.

The reaction from the TMC came after Modi stated on X that West Bengal was suffering due to misgovernance by the TMC, positioning the BJP as a beacon of hope. The post prompted a strong retort from the TMC, shifting blame to the Prime Minister and his government.

The TMC alleged the Centre withheld Rs 2 lakh crore owed to the state and insulted Bengal's cultural icons. They also accused the BJP of using government agencies and media to tarnish the state's image. Meanwhile, Modi's visit comes amid political tensions over electoral roll revisions, with accusations of vote disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025