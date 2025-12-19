Left Menu

BHEL Celebrates Milestone: 50th Naval Gun Achieved with Aatmanirbhar Bharat Spirit

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Haridwar has completed its 50th Super Rapid Gun Mount naval gun for the Indian Navy, marking a significant step toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The gun, headed to INS Mahendragiri, showcases BHEL's decades-long commitment to defense manufacturing and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:33 IST
BHEL Celebrates Milestone: 50th Naval Gun Achieved with Aatmanirbhar Bharat Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence and Aerospace division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Haridwar has reached a significant manufacturing milestone by completing its 50th Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) naval gun. This advanced artillery will be installed on the Indian Navy's warship, INS Mahendragiri.

During the flag-off ceremony held on Friday, BHEL Haridwar's Executive Director, Ranjan Kumar, emphasized the naval gun's role in empowering the nation's defense capabilities and reinforcing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The SRGM naval gun's production is a moment of pride for all BHEL employees.

General Manager Rajiv Chaurasia highlighted the gun's ability to target threats in both air and sea up to 35 km and its adaptability in selecting ammunition based on target location. Over three decades, BHEL has upheld its reputation for supplying these vital naval guns to the Indian Navy, with 49 units already delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025