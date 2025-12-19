BHEL Celebrates Milestone: 50th Naval Gun Achieved with Aatmanirbhar Bharat Spirit

The Defence and Aerospace division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Haridwar has reached a significant manufacturing milestone by completing its 50th Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) naval gun. This advanced artillery will be installed on the Indian Navy's warship, INS Mahendragiri.

During the flag-off ceremony held on Friday, BHEL Haridwar's Executive Director, Ranjan Kumar, emphasized the naval gun's role in empowering the nation's defense capabilities and reinforcing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The SRGM naval gun's production is a moment of pride for all BHEL employees.

General Manager Rajiv Chaurasia highlighted the gun's ability to target threats in both air and sea up to 35 km and its adaptability in selecting ammunition based on target location. Over three decades, BHEL has upheld its reputation for supplying these vital naval guns to the Indian Navy, with 49 units already delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)