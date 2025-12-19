Ceasefire Eases Gaza Crisis, But Hunger Threat Looms

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported Friday that famine in Gaza has been averted, thanks to improved humanitarian aid flow following an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants. The previous report cited 514,000 people in famine, a claim Israel had contested.

Despite this progress, challenges persist. The IPC warns renewed hostilities or aid halts could push Gaza back to famine. Children and women remain at risk of acute malnutrition, and humanitarian agencies emphasize the need for streamlined aid and access to critical resources in the enclave.

Disputes over aid figures and access control continue between Israel and aid organizations. The United Nations and agencies stressed the importance of a durable ceasefire and lifted restrictions to ensure sustainable relief efforts, warning against viewing the current improvement as the crisis's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)