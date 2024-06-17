Tragic Death in Cement Factory Sparks Violent Outburst

A tragic incident unfolded at Utratech cement factory near Manawar town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Tikam Singh, a 30-year-old worker, lost his life after being caught in the belt of a machine.

The unfortunate death triggered anger among the villagers, resulting in a mob ransacking the factory office and damaging vehicles parked on the premises.

Manawar police station in-charge Rahul Chouhan confirmed the incident. He said that the situation is now under control, and the worker's body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)