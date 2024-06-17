Left Menu

Tragic Death in Cement Factory Sparks Violent Outburst

A worker in a cement factory in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, died after being trapped in a machine, leading to a violent mob ransacking the premises and vandalizing vehicles. The police have brought the situation under control, and an investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:07 IST
Tragic Death in Cement Factory Sparks Violent Outburst
worker
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Utratech cement factory near Manawar town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Tikam Singh, a 30-year-old worker, lost his life after being caught in the belt of a machine.

The unfortunate death triggered anger among the villagers, resulting in a mob ransacking the factory office and damaging vehicles parked on the premises.

Manawar police station in-charge Rahul Chouhan confirmed the incident. He said that the situation is now under control, and the worker's body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024